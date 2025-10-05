93-year-old woman airlifted with serious injuries after crash with Tesla on SR-52

FLORIDA — A 93-year-old San Antonio woman was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 52 in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the woman was driving a Ford Escape westbound on SR-52 when she attempted to turn left onto Old Tampa Bay Road and drove onto the path of an eastbound Tesla sedan driven by a 28-year-old Altamonte Springs man.

The vehicles collided, leaving the Ford Escape driver with serious injuries. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Tesla driver sustained minor injuries. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.