Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

93-year-old woman airlifted with serious injuries after crash with Tesla on SR-52

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

FLORIDA — A 93-year-old San Antonio woman was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 52 in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the woman was driving a Ford Escape westbound on SR-52 when she attempted to turn left onto Old Tampa Bay Road and drove onto the path of an eastbound Tesla sedan driven by a 28-year-old Altamonte Springs man.

The vehicles collided, leaving the Ford Escape driver with serious injuries. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Tesla driver sustained minor injuries. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

A slew of new laws take effect in Florida

Nearly 30 new laws take effect in Florida on Oct. 1. We are highlighting the laws that are generating a lot of attention.

New laws take effect in Florida

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.