Crash shuts down all northbound lanes on I-75 in Pasco County: FDOT

PASCO COUNTY, FLA. — A crash has shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Pasco County, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

The crash, with injuries, was in Wesley Chapel, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

All northbound lanes near mile-marker 280 were shut down.

Traffic is being diverted onto Wesley Chapel Blvd. Expect delays in the area, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.