Dade City girl’s act of kindness grows into nonprofit feeding 1,600 children each week

DADE CITY, Fla. — What began as an act of kindness by a Pasco County first grader has grown into a nonprofit that now helps feed more than 1,600 children every week.

Brooke Thomas was just 7 years old when she began using her own money to make sure fellow students at Centennial Elementary School in Dade City had enough to eat.

“When we saw that the money was being depleted quicker than we anticipated, we kind of looked into it, and that’s when we saw that she was helping some other kids that weren’t able to buy snacks like she was able to,” Brooke’s mother, Dianna Thomas, said.

Brooke said she just wanted to help others.

Thomas Promise Foundation

“I also didn’t understand how money worked. So, I thought it was free. I just constantly, like, I’ll get it, I’ll get it,” she said.

Her acts of kindness led adults in Dade City to realize there was a larger problem with children facing food insecurity in the community.

“I was so proud of her that she saw a need and that she wanted to do something kind,” Dianna said. “And then it also saddened me at the same time because this is a town that I’ve grown up in, and I feel like, wow, how did all this happen and none of us know that there was a need.”

From that moment, the Thomas Promise Foundation was born.

Thomas Pride Foundation

“We started the year after, and it just took off after that,” Brooke said.

With the help of donations and grants, the foundation collects and packs food during the week and distributes it to children to make sure they have enough to eat over the weekend, when they do not have access to school meals.

Joseph Simmons is the foundation’s executive director.

“That first year it was 55 kids in that one school. Now it’s 35 schools, and we are helping over 1,600 kids every single week,” Simmons said.

The Thomas Promise Foundation has helped thousands of children over the years. But Dianna said the need continues to grow in Dade City and surrounding communities.

“That’s why it’s so important that we continue to do what we do every day,” Thomas said. “We continue with these fundraisers and grant writing so we continue to serve the need because I think as this town grows, the need is always going to be there.”

The foundation will hold its biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday, featuring a dinner and concert with Dade City’s own Bellamy Brothers.

Brooke, now nearly 23, remains involved with the organization and wants to see the mission she started as a little girl continue to grow.

“Honestly, just trying to help everybody. Trying to see if we can branch out to other counties. Just trying to help as many as we can,” Brooke said.

What started with a 7-year-old buying food for classmates has grown into a nonprofit helping more than 1,600 children every week.

For more information on the fundraiser, go to https://e.givesmart.com/events/PYR/



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.