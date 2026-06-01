Death investigation in Wesley Chapel after apparent human remains found: PSO

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO) said it is conducting a death investigation after apparent human remains were found in Wesley Chapel.
The remains were found near Wiregrass Ranch Boulevard.
PSO said no foul play is suspected and there is no threat to the public.
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Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier
Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car.
Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier