Deputies search for missing teen in New Port Richey: PSO

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen in New Port Richey on Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said Giovanni Young was last seen around 3:45 p.m. in the Headsail Drive area. Young is described as 5-feet-2 inches tall, about 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102.