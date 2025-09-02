Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Deputies search for suspect in shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured in Dade City: PSO

Pasco-County-Sheriff's-Office-SUV.png
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Pasco-County-Sheriff's-Office-SUV.png
Posted
and last updated

DADE CITY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left two men dead and one man injured in Dade City.

PSO said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, in the area of Blanton Road. The one injured victim was transported for medical attention.

Investigators said the suspect in this shooting is unknown. Officials said preliminary information shows the suspect and the victims knew each other and previously had an argument, which led to the shooting.

PSO continues their search for the suspect and urge anyone with information on this shooting to contact law enforcement immediately.

Pier 60 in Clearwater set to partially reopen Labor Day after hurricane repairs

Clearwater's Pier 60 partially reopens on Labor Day after hurricane repairs, bringing back tourists and boosting local businesses.

Pier 60 in Clearwater set to partially reopen on Labor Day

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.