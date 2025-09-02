Deputies search for suspect in shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured in Dade City: PSO

DADE CITY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left two men dead and one man injured in Dade City.

PSO said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, in the area of Blanton Road. The one injured victim was transported for medical attention.

Investigators said the suspect in this shooting is unknown. Officials said preliminary information shows the suspect and the victims knew each other and previously had an argument, which led to the shooting.

PSO continues their search for the suspect and urge anyone with information on this shooting to contact law enforcement immediately.