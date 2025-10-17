Suspect located in Pasco County hit-and-run that left teens injured: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) confirmed on Friday authorities have located the suspect in the Pasco hit-and-run on Oct. 12 that left two teens in critical condition.

According to FHP, the female suspect was identified in Memphis, Tenn. this week. Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted in the locating and recovery of the vehicle authorities believe to be involved in the hit-and-run.

Tampa Bay 28's Erik Waxler reported on the crash that happened Sunday night at U.S. 19 and New York Avenue in Hudson. Sixteen-year-old Kaiden Paradise-Smith and 15-year-old Darius Maddox were riding home from a nighttime trip to get snacks when a white Ford F-150 reportedly hit them and drove away, according to witnesses.

FHP said the 25-year-old female suspect from Memphis is expected to be charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries.