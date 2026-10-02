Deputy-involved shooting in Hudson leaves man dead: PSO

HUDSON, Fla. — A deputy-involved shooting in Hudson left an adult man dead Friday, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO).
The shooting occurred in the 12100 block of Little Road, PSO said.
PSO is expected to provide additional details during a news conference scheduled for 4 p.m.
Authorities said the incident resulted in the death of an adult man.
The sheriff's office said there is no threat to public safety.
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