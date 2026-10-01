Troopers searching for driver who hit bicyclist in Pasco County and fled

PASCO COUNTY, FLA. — Troopers are asking for the public’s help to find a driver who hit a bicyclist in Pasco County and then fled.

A black Chevy Silverado pickup truck was traveling northbound on Fort King Road.

South of Waldo Drive, the side mirror of the truck hit a 48-year-old Zephyrhills woman riding a bicycle, a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report stated.

She suffered serious injuries.

The driver stopped, inspected his truck, looked at the downed bicyclist and then fled the crash scene, troopers said.

Witnesses described the assailant as a heavy-set Caucasian or Hispanic male.

Evidence recovered at the crash indicated the truck is a 2023-25 model Chevy Silverado with a bed cover.

The suspect vehicle would have a chrome mirror cap missing from the passenger mirror.

The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.