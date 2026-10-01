Woman injured in crash with Pasco deputy responding to call: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, FLA. — A female driver was injured in a Pasco County crash on Wednesday after she was hit by a Pasco County deputy responding to a call, troopers said.

A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputy was driving an agency Chevy Tahoe northbound on U.S. Highway 19 (State Road 55) in the outside lane, approaching a red traffic signal at Cinema Drive with lights and sirens activated, a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report stated.

At the same time, a Chevy Blazer driven by a 57-year-old New Port Richey woman was traveling eastbound on Cinema Drive, approaching a green traffic signal at U.S. 19. The Blazer crossed over U.S. Highway 19 to continue east on Regency Park.

The deputy failed to clear the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 at Cinema Drive and struck the right side of the Blazer, the FHP report stated.

Troopers spoke to witnesses at the scene who said the deputy was traveling at a high rate of speed through the intersection and never slowed down.

In addition, the Blazer had a green light at the time and was already in the intersection when the crash occurred, witnesses added.

Both the deputy and the female driver suffered minor injuries, the report stated.