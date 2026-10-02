Zephyrhills bicyclist killed in crash involving pickup truck on U.S. 301: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Zephyrhills bicyclist was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 301 north of Chancey Road, troopers said.
According to FHP, a Ford F-150 driven by a 56-year-old Zephyrhills man was exiting a gas station parking lot and attempting to make a right turn onto U.S. 301.
Troopers said a 74-year-old Zephyrhills man was riding a bicycle northbound in the southbound bike lane when he entered the path of the truck.
The bicyclist was struck by the pickup and suffered fatal injuries at the scene, according to FHP.
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