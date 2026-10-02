Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Zephyrhills bicyclist killed in crash involving pickup truck on U.S. 301: FHP

Troopers said the bicyclist entered the path of a pickup truck as it was turning from a gas station onto the highway.
Covering_Pasco.png
WFTS
Covering_Pasco.png
Posted

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Zephyrhills bicyclist was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 301 north of Chancey Road, troopers said.

According to FHP, a Ford F-150 driven by a 56-year-old Zephyrhills man was exiting a gas station parking lot and attempting to make a right turn onto U.S. 301.

Troopers said a 74-year-old Zephyrhills man was riding a bicycle northbound in the southbound bike lane when he entered the path of the truck.

The bicyclist was struck by the pickup and suffered fatal injuries at the scene, according to FHP.

Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.

20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.