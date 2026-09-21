Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsPasco County

Actions

Florida law could help Zephyrhills mobile home residents struggling with rising lot rent costs

Senate Bill 594, which took effect July 1, requires local housing assistance programs to include mobile homes and allows counties to use state funds to help residents cover lot rent.
ONE ZEPHYRHILLS VETERAN EMAILED PASCO COUNTY REPORTER ERIK WAXLER, ASKING HOW A NEW FLORIDA LAW COULD HELP PEOPLE STRUGGLING TO KEEP UP WITH rising mobile home lot costs.
Mobile Home Lot Costs
Mobile Home Lot Costs Rising
Posted
and last updated

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — David Weeden and his wife, Kathy, are happy in their Zephyrhills home, but rising lot rent is putting pressure on their finances.

"So now we are getting to that pivotal point where we are about to [pay] a $1000 a month," Weeden said.

Watch report from Erik Waxler

Mobile Home Lot Costs

Reports show lot rental costs are up 45% in the last decade.

"The majority of the community are retirement folks. So, a lot of us are dependent upon Social Security," Weeden said.

Senate Bill 594 took effect July 1 and requires local housing assistance programs to include mobile homes. The law allows counties to use SHIP or State Housing Initiatives Partnership funds for that assistance, up to the equivalent of six months' rent. It also expands access to SHIP money for emergency repairs and storm hardening of mobile homes.

Florida counties are now working on how to put the new law into action. Weeden wants to know what it means for Pasco County residents.

"Right now it feels like we are up in the air and the balls are bouncing and everybody is trying to juggle different balls," Weeden said.

County officials say they are working to add the strategy to their local housing assistance plan, and funding could be available to eligible residents as early as next year.

Weeden says he is worried about his own finances and those of his neighbors.

"And the question I keep asking the community about is: are you fearful that you are going to get to the point where you aren't going to be able to pay the lot rent, let alone feed yourself?" Weeden said.


Share Your Story with Erik

For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.
Contact Erik Waxler

.

Saudi flight from Tampa, secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network for 9/11 hijackers

Twenty years after the Sept. 11 attacks, more than 80,000 records compiled by the Tampa FBI Field Office remain classified. Newly declassified documents are pointing to a possible secret Saudi support network for the hijackers. Soon after the attacks, the FBI uncovered that 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi flight from Tampa and secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.