Florida law could help Zephyrhills mobile home residents struggling with rising lot rent costs

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — David Weeden and his wife, Kathy, are happy in their Zephyrhills home, but rising lot rent is putting pressure on their finances.

"So now we are getting to that pivotal point where we are about to [pay] a $1000 a month," Weeden said.

Watch report from Erik Waxler

Mobile Home Lot Costs

Reports show lot rental costs are up 45% in the last decade.

"The majority of the community are retirement folks. So, a lot of us are dependent upon Social Security," Weeden said.

Senate Bill 594 took effect July 1 and requires local housing assistance programs to include mobile homes. The law allows counties to use SHIP or State Housing Initiatives Partnership funds for that assistance, up to the equivalent of six months' rent. It also expands access to SHIP money for emergency repairs and storm hardening of mobile homes.

Florida counties are now working on how to put the new law into action. Weeden wants to know what it means for Pasco County residents.

"Right now it feels like we are up in the air and the balls are bouncing and everybody is trying to juggle different balls," Weeden said.

County officials say they are working to add the strategy to their local housing assistance plan, and funding could be available to eligible residents as early as next year.

Weeden says he is worried about his own finances and those of his neighbors.

"And the question I keep asking the community about is: are you fearful that you are going to get to the point where you aren't going to be able to pay the lot rent, let alone feed yourself?" Weeden said.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.