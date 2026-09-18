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Dog killed in Pasco house fire caused by lithium-ion battery: PCFR

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PASCO COUNTY FIRE RESCUE
A dog was killed in a New Port Richey house fire on Wednesday caused by a lithium-ion battery, officials said.
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NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA. — A dog was killed in a New Port Richey house fire on Wednesday caused by a lithium-ion battery, officials said.

Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to the house fire in the 4000 block of Grouper Lane.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the home and worked quickly to bring the fire under control.

Despite their efforts, the home was a total loss, and one dog died in the fire, PCFR officials said.

The Red Cross is assisting four adults and two children who were displaced.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental and originated from a lithium‑ion battery.

An occupant had recently purchased an e‑bike and an aftermarket battery. After charging the battery, it didn’t fit the bike correctly and was left disconnected. A short time later, the occupant discovered the battery venting flame, PCFR officials said.

PCFR said it was a reminder of how dangerous lithium‑ion batteries can be when they’re damaged, incompatible, or not used as intended.

If you buy a device that uses these batteries, use manufacturer‑approved batteries. Avoid aftermarket or off‑brand replacements that may not meet safety standards.

For more safety tips about lithium-ion batteries, visit NFPA.org.

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