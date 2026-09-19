Juvenile detained after shooting leaves man seriously injured in Holiday: PSO

HOLIDAY, Fla. — A juvenile is in custody after an argument led to the shooting of an adult man Saturday afternoon in Holiday, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO).

Deputies responded to the Dawn Lane area around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting, according to a news release.

According to investigators, an argument between parties known to each other escalated, resulting in a juvenile male shooting an adult man.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital, PSO said.

The juvenile has been detained, and the firearm involved has been secured, according to the sheriff's office.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation remains ongoing.