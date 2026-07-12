Drowsy driver causes four-vehicle crash on I-75 in Pasco County: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Spring Hill man fell asleep behind the wheel and caused a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Pasco County on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the crash happened near mile marker 284 as traffic slowed in the outside lane approaching an exit ramp, according to a crash report.

FHP said a Nissan Frontier driven by 27-year-old Jesse Palmer was traveling north in the inside lane when it drifted across lanes and struck the rear of a Tesla Model Y driven by a 34-year-old Tampa man.

The impact caused the Nissan to rotate and overturn onto its driver’s side before striking a Kia Niro driven by a 38-year-old Dade City man. The collision pushed the Kia into the rear of a Ford F-150 driven by a 66-year-old San Antonio man, per the report.

Troopers said the Nissan overturned again and came to rest on its passenger side off the roadway. The Tesla stopped partially on the shoulder, the Kia remained in the outside lane, and the Ford pulled onto the shoulder.

Dash camera video from the Tesla captured the entire crash, according to FHP.

Troopers said Palmer told investigators he fell asleep while driving and did not remember much about the crash. Palmer was cited for careless driving.