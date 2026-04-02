18-year-old dies after he was ejected from overturning vehicle in Hudson: FHP

HUDSON, FLA. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said an 18-year-old died after he was ejected from an overturning vehicle in Hudson on Thursday morning.

FHP said a Nissan Xterra, driven by an 18-year-old Hudson man, was traveling northbound on Little Road at around 2:22 a.m. on April 2.

South of Fred Street, FHP said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which entered the median, rotated, and overturned several times, ejecting the driver.

The driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, per the report.

FHP said there were two male passengers from Hudson in the Nissan, aged 18 and 17, who both suffered minor injuries during the crash.