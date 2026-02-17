Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pasco County

Fatal crash on Gall Boulevard in Zephyrhills: FHP

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said there was a fatal crash in Pasco County on Tuesday morning.

FHP said the incident happened on Gall Boulevard near Wicklow Avenue in Zephyrhills.

The roads in the surrounding area are clear and Tampa Bay 28 has contacted FHP for more information.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

