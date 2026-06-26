Pasco deputies search for 2 missing endangered juveniles

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for two missing juveniles, last seen in Port Richey on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say 13-year-old Elijah Newell and 12-year-old Connor Murray were last spotted around 4:15 p.m. in the Colfax Drive area.

Newell is described as 4'9", about 80 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and red ripped jeans. Murray is described as 4'8", about 67 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing light tan cargo shorts without a shirt.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7.