Fawn rescued during 200-acre Pasco brush fire

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 200-acre brush fire in Pasco County has prompted a major response from local firefighters and the Florida Forest Service.
The fire broke out near State Road 52 and Ehren Cutoff and is believed to have been sparked by a lightning strike. Crews are working to contain the blaze by cutting containment lines and conducting backburning operations.
Responding units include multiple engines, tankers, brush trucks, rescue units, EMS, and command staff, as well as Florida Forest Service teams.
During the incident, firefighters found a baby deer trapped in a fence with injuries to its hooves. The fawn was rescued and taken to Owl’s Nest Sanctuary for treatment.
Firefighters and wildlife rescuers continue to work together to protect both the community and its wildlife as containment efforts progress.
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