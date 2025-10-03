Pasco County students mourn passing of beloved teacher and coach

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Current and former students, colleagues, and friends are mourning the passing of a beloved Pasco County teacher and coach.

"He was always a very positive and inspiring person,” said Kaitlyn Brawner.

"He was really jolly,” said Siyana Khan. “He'd always like greet us whenever we came into class."

That's how students Brawner and Khan describe their former teacher and coach, Damon Zassenbraker. Now, they’re grieving a loss with dozens more in the community.

"He impacted a lot of people positively,” said Khan.

"He was just always so joyful, and for him to not wake up one day or to just not be here was very shocking to everybody,” said Brawner.

Earlier this week, the Principal at Dr. John Long Middle School in Wesley Chapel shared a statement reading in part: "It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our teacher and head football coach, Damon Zassenbraker."

It went on to say he was a valued member of the school community, who touched the lives of many students, athletes, and colleagues.

That's clear in posts and comments across social media, even an email we received at Tampa Bay 28, calling him the glue at the school.

“He taught me how to play sports,” said Brawner. “He taught me how to have a love and a passion for them and just to interact with people in that positive environment.”

"We went to actually Boston together as a school trip, so I have a lot of photos from there, so it's good memories to look back at,” said Khan.

Zassenbraker's family shared a handful of photos with Tampa Bay 28.

Affectionately known by many as Coach Z, one former student said he was a great motivator who knew how to push them to achieve what he knew was possible.

"I think he'll always have a special place in my heart,” said Brawner. “I just love everything that he did, and he’s just a happy person."

Friends and colleagues started a fundraising effort to support Zassenbraker’s family. For more information, click here.



