ODESSA, Fla. — The two best words in the English language just might be "free" and "pizza."

Especially when you put 'em together.

"Free pizza" is exactly what they're doing at Three Brothers New York Pizza, a family-owned restaurant with locations in Odessa (17773 Gunn Hwy) and Palm Harbor (3436 Tampa Rd).

WATCH: Free slices at Three Brothers Pizza in Odessa and Palm Harbor for kids in grades K-12

Free slices at Three Brothers Pizza in Odessa and Palm Harbor for kids

Kids in grades K-12 get two free slices of pizza Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No purchase necessary. No ID needed. The offer runs until June 12.

"Without community, what's the point of this?" says one of the brothers, Keith Marsiglia. "We wouldn't be here without the community supporting us."

Three Brothers has built a warm Tampa Bay reputation on giving back to first responders, local charities, and more. They first offered free pizza to kids during the pandemic, an act of kindness that made national news.

With the cost of groceries and gas going up up up, they wanted to bring back the deal to give parents a break at the start of this summer.

"That what we try to do: have impact," says Keith.

For more on Three Brothers New York Pizza, go here.

For more Sean Daly stories, go here.



Share Your Story with Sean



Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

Contact Sean Daly First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.