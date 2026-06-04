Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Free slices at Three Brothers Pizza in Odessa and Palm Harbor for kids in grades K-12

No purchase necessary. Monday through Friday, 11am to 4pm, until June 12.
Free pizza at Three Brothers Pizza in Odessa and Palm Harbor for kids in grades K-12. No purchase necessary. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., until June 12.
Free slices at Three Brothers Pizza in Odessa and Palm Harbor for kids
use for web.png
Posted

ODESSA, Fla. — The two best words in the English language just might be "free" and "pizza."

Especially when you put 'em together.

"Free pizza" is exactly what they're doing at Three Brothers New York Pizza, a family-owned restaurant with locations in Odessa (17773 Gunn Hwy) and Palm Harbor (3436 Tampa Rd).

WATCH: Free slices at Three Brothers Pizza in Odessa and Palm Harbor for kids in grades K-12

Free slices at Three Brothers Pizza in Odessa and Palm Harbor for kids

Kids in grades K-12 get two free slices of pizza Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No purchase necessary. No ID needed. The offer runs until June 12.

"Without community, what's the point of this?" says one of the brothers, Keith Marsiglia. "We wouldn't be here without the community supporting us."

Three Brothers has built a warm Tampa Bay reputation on giving back to first responders, local charities, and more. They first offered free pizza to kids during the pandemic, an act of kindness that made national news.

With the cost of groceries and gas going up up up, they wanted to bring back the deal to give parents a break at the start of this summer.

"That what we try to do: have impact," says Keith.

For more on Three Brothers New York Pizza, go here.

For more Sean Daly stories, go here.


Share Your Story with Sean

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.
Contact Sean Daly

.

Clearwater Beach businesses frustrated with teen takeover

Clearwater Beach businesses say teen takeovers are now costing them money. On Sunday night, a 17-year-old was injured during a takeover that broke out in gunfire.

Clearwater Beach businesses frustrated with teen takeover

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

WFTS 480x360 Direct TV.jpg

About Us

Here's How to Get Tampa Bay 28 Back on DIRECTV