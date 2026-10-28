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Hudson man arrested for sexual contact with family dog: PCSO

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HUDSON, FLA. — A Hudson man was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of having sexual relations with the family dog, authorities said.

Chase Weaver, 20, was charged with sexual contact with animals by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Sheriff’s Office officials spoke to a family member who said on Oct. 22, she saw Weaver take the dog named Amara into his room where the canine stayed the night.

The next morning, she told deputies she found Amara hiding under the bed and “not acting normal,” a PCSO report stated.

When a second family member checked the dog, he said Amara’s backside area appeared to be inflamed. Deputies said they had probable cause to arrest Weaver.

He was booked into the Pasco County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The report did not address the condition of the dog.

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