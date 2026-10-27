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Woman arrested after partially eaten cat, dog found in home: PCSO

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NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA. — A New Port Richey woman was charged with aggravated animal cruelty after a partially eaten cat and dog were found in her home, authorities said.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Caitlyn Mingle on Oct. 16.

Deputies said Mingle knowingly neglected several animals inside her home, including eight dogs, two to four cats and a bird.

The bodies of a partially eaten dog and cat were found inside the home, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. The dog was found inside a cage with half of its body pulled through the cage bars.

The skull of another dog was also found.

During an interview with deputies, Mingle said she knew one of the cats and a bird had been eaten by one of the dogs.

The home had been without power since August, and the animals had no food or water, the report stated.

Deputies said the home was covered in fecal matter and urine, along with parts of the animals that had been consumed.

Mingle was charged with aggravated animal cruelty and booked into the Pasco County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges

Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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