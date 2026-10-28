State Senate District 21 Race: Pasco Sheriff vs. political newcomer

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — You wouldn’t typically expect to find a candidate for the Florida Senate serving drinks at a rooftop bar overlooking the Gulf. But Jordan Hensley says he’s serious about his campaign, even as he takes on a longtime sheriff with deep political connections.

Hensley, a Democrat with no prior political experience, is challenging Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco for the Senate District 21 seat vacated by Republican Sen. Ed Hooper, who is retiring with two years left in his term.

Watch report from Erik Waxler:

State Senate Race, District 21

Nocco, who has served as sheriff since 2011, is leaving the position to run for the state Senate, setting up a race between two candidates with very different backgrounds.

“I hope they don’t think it’s a joke. I’m very adamantly serious about at least trying,” Hensley said.

Hensley said he decided to run after realizing no Democrat had stepped forward to challenge Nocco.

“If no one ran against him, he didn’t have to do anything. Didn’t have to campaign, didn’t have to spend a dollar, really. He just got the job just by signing up,” Hensley said. “And that didn’t sit right with me. It didn’t sit right with a lot of people.”

Nocco, who was appointed sheriff by then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2011, has spent 15 years leading the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. During his tenure, the agency’s budget more than doubled to about $174.5 million as the county continued to grow.

His political connections extend beyond Pasco County. Nocco previously worked for Marco Rubio when Rubio served in the Florida House and was appointed to the Homeland Security Advisory Council by President Donald Trump in 2020. He also has the backing of prominent Republican leaders, including Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Nocco has said his Senate campaign is a chance to work on issues beyond public safety while continuing to keep communities safe.

“I’m actually excited to be part of that process that can implement good changes,” Nocco said. “And honestly, I’ll always be in law enforcement. I’ll always be a sheriff, especially making sure from a public safety standpoint that our communities are always safe.”

Nocco plans to remain sheriff until November, when the midterm elections take place. His departure also means DeSantis will appoint his successor, with voters next getting the chance to choose a sheriff in 2028.

“In two years, in 2028, they get the decision,” Nocco said. “The good thing is they get a test run. The governor is going to appoint somebody. If after two years you don’t think the person is doing a good job, vote them out. It’s that easy.”

Hensley, meanwhile, is building a campaign while continuing to work at the Fenway Hotel. He acknowledges he is a political newcomer with far fewer financial resources than his opponent. Campaign finance records showed Nocco had raised more than $260,000, while Hensley says he's raised about $10,000.

“I vote. My background is I’m a registered Democrat, and I vote. I don’t have any other affiliations really. I’ve never attended a meeting. I’ve never gone to a rally because they usually happen when I’m at work,” Hensley said.

Senate District 21 includes parts of northern Pinellas County and southwest Pasco County.

His co-workers at the Fenway have embraced his underdog campaign.

“America started as an underdog story. It’s built on underdog stories, and he’s just another one that’s going to add to the incredible tapestry that is the history of this country,” said Andrew Karz.

Hensley hopes his experience as a working-class Floridian will connect with voters facing many of the same financial pressures.

“I work paycheck to paycheck. My wife and I are facing a lot of the same struggles that a lot of the people in Florida are right now,” Hensley said. “And I want people to vote for me because they know I’m not voting for some corporation that’s put a million dollars into my bank account. I’m voting to make my life less expensive, not just yours.”



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.