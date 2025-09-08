Hudson man killed in crash, woman charged with DUI manslaughter, driving three times the legal limit: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Woman charged with DUI manslaughter, driving over three times the legal limit, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

A 67-year-old woman was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser on US-19 northbound when a Buick Verano driven by a 37-year-old woman collided with the back of the vehicle.

The PT cruiser went off the road and struck a light pole and then a culvert, while the Buick Verano struck a fence and three boats, FHP said.

A 68-year-old Hudson man was riding as the passenger in the PT Cruiser and was taken to an area hospital, but later died from injuries in the crash, FHP said.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the 37-year-old driver, Ashley Marshall, was impaired with a BAC of .240. The legal limit in Florida is .08.

Marshall was charged with DUI manslaughter and booked into the Pasco County jail.