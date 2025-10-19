Mother accused of killing son in Land O' Lakes: PCSO

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies were investigating a homicide on Sunday where a woman has been accused of killing her son, authorities said.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) deputies responded to Drexel Road in Land O'Lakes to investigate the homicide of a juvenile male.
The suspect, an adult woman, is the mother of the juvenile, according to a PCSO report.
It was reported to deputies at about 9:50 a.m.
The cause of death is part of the ongoing investigation.
This was an isolated incident, and there is no public safety threat.
No other information was available
