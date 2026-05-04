Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips talked about severe weather at Pasco County disaster preps expo

- Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips was in Pasco County on Saturday to discuss severe weather at Pasco's Disaster Expo.
- The event provided information on getting residents ready not only for hurricanes, but also for other potential disasters.
- Go here for more information and to sign up for emergency notifications in Pasco County.
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Pasco County disaster expo
Lightning fans share cheers and tears in Thunder Alley amid Game 7
Thunder Alley was jumping off the decibel level Sunday night as more than 2,500 fans crammed together to cheer on the Lightning during game seven. However, Tampa Bay 28's Robert Boyd witnessed what started off with cheers and ended with tears.
Lightning fans share cheers and tears in Thunder Alley during Game 7