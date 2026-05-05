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Man injured in shooting after argument in Land O' Lakes, search for suspect continues: PSO

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LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — An argument in Land O' Lakes led to a man being shot and taken to the hospital.

Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO) said the shooting happened in the Wilton Way area in Land O’ Lakes around 1:50 p.m. on May 5.

PSO said after the man was shot, the suspect left the area on foot. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PSO said deputies continue to search for the suspect.

Angeline Academy of Innovation, about 2 miles away from Wilton Way, was placed on a controlled campus due to the investigation, PSO said in a social media post.

Deputies believe the incident was isolated and the two people knew each other.

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