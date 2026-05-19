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Man and woman airlifted, hospitalized after vehicle crashes into pole in New Port Richey: FHP

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FHP
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NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A woman and her passenger suffered serious injuries after crashing into a pole in New Port Richey on Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 59-year-old woman was driving north on U.S. 19 near Cypress Drive around 7 a.m. on May 19, when she lost control of her car and collided with a utility pole.

Both the woman and the passenger, a 44-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to a local hospital.

All lanes of US 19 in that area were temporarily closed, but as of 8:45 a.m., they have been reopened.

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