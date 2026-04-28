Florida requires heart screenings for high school athletes under new law

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — High school athletes across Florida will soon be required to undergo heart screenings before participating in school sports, a new mandate aimed at detecting potentially life-threatening conditions.

The requirement is part of the Second Chance Act, which mandates that all student-athletes receive an electrocardiogram, or EKG, before competing. Florida is the first state in the nation to implement such a requirement.

In Pasco County Schools, more than 1,700 student-athletes have already completed screenings ahead of the upcoming school year.

At River Ridge High School, sophomore Olivia Degennaro, a member of the school’s state championship girls' weightlifting team, said the screenings provide added reassurance.

“Some of the heart conditions don’t have symptoms that show every day,” Degennaro said. “So it’s a good thing to see if you do have a possible heart condition.”

An EKG is a noninvasive test that measures the heart’s electrical activity and can help detect hidden abnormalities. Health experts say such screenings can identify conditions that may otherwise go unnoticed until a medical emergency occurs.

“I think there have been a lot of instances across the United States where we have seen perfectly healthy athletes go out on the field or on the court, and they have had some situations where they had some underlying heart conditions that people didn’t know about,” said Julianne Usry , Pasco County's Senior Surpervisor of Athletics and Electives

The issue gained local attention earlier this year when a Pasco County middle school student collapsed during a physical education class and was later diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a disorder that can cause a rapid heart rate.

The student’s mother is now working with Who We Play For, which promotes heart screenings along with CPR and defibrillator training.

“Just trying to help save other kids,” Courtney Jackson said. “We don’t want them to go through what Jonathan did.”

Sudden cardiac arrest is considered a leading cause of death among student-athletes, often occurring without warning.

To help families meet the new requirement, Pasco County Schools is offering $20 EKG screenings at events this summer, along with free sports physicals. More information on upcoming screenings is available at https://pasco.k12.fl.us/athletics/page/ekg-screenings



Share Your Story with Erik



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

Contact Erik Waxler First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.