Morgan & Morgan files lawsuit against HCA Bayonet Point Hospital over sexual assault claims

HUDSON, Fla. — Morgan & Morgan said a lawsuit has been filed against HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital on behalf of a former patient who said she was sexually assaulted multiple times by a nurse while receiving care at the hospital.

According to the law firm, the lawsuit accuses the hospital of negligence in its hiring, retention, and supervision of the nurse.

The law firm said the plaintiff was admitted to HCA from May 11 to May 20, 2025. During her stay, the lawsuit says Anthony Marquez Coleman, R.N., served as one of her charge nurses and is accused of sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions.

Coleman was arrested and charged with sexual battery in connection with the reported assaults against the plaintiff.

“These allegations represent a failure to protect vulnerable patients and raise serious questions about accountability within the hospital. We intend to hold all responsible parties accountable to the fullest extent of the law and seek justice for the devastating harm our client has endured," said Morgan & Morgan.

The case has been filed in the Circuit Court of the Fifth Judicial Circuit in and for Pasco County.