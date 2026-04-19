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Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked vehicles in New Port Richey: FHP

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NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A 29-year-old woman from New Port Richey died after her motorcycle hit a parked truck and a police vehicle on Sequoia Drive.

Authorities with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash happened north of Cherrytree Lane when the motorcyclist lost control, left the roadway, and entered a private driveway. She collided with a Ford F150, which was then pushed into a New Port Richey Police Ford Explorer.

The woman was transported to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

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