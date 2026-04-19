Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked vehicles in New Port Richey: FHP

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A 29-year-old woman from New Port Richey died after her motorcycle hit a parked truck and a police vehicle on Sequoia Drive.
Authorities with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash happened north of Cherrytree Lane when the motorcyclist lost control, left the roadway, and entered a private driveway. She collided with a Ford F150, which was then pushed into a New Port Richey Police Ford Explorer.
The woman was transported to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County Schools investigates
Pasco County Schools is investigating Wiregrass Elementary after teachers and staff reported on-the-job injuries and a lack of administrative support.