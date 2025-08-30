Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New Port Richey man killed after losing control of vehicle, hits utility pole: FHP

A New Port Richey man was killed in a crash early Saturday morning after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into a utility pole, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Toyota RAV4, driven by the 66-year-old New Port Richey man, was traveling eastbound on State Road 54 in Pasco County at about 12:39 a.m.

West of Starkey Boulevard, the driver lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason, the FHP report stated.

The vehicle then left the roadway and collided with a utility pole before ending up in a water-filled ditch. 

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died.

