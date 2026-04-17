New Port Richey Mayor Chopper Davis talks continued economic growth

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Voters in New Port Richey have reelected Mayor Chopper Davis, giving him another term to lead the city after securing 43% of the vote in a four-candidate race.

The election comes as the city continues to see growth and redevelopment, particularly in its downtown area.

“What I’ve seen in the city over the past 22 years is remarkable,” one resident said. “I absolutely love it,” said longtime resident Daisy Thomas.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler met with Thomas and Marlowe Jones, both of whom ran unsuccessfully for mayor, and said they plan to stay involved in shaping the city’s future.

“What I’d like to see is us pay more attention to the residents,” Thomas said.

Jones said that while downtown continues to improve, other parts of the city still need attention.

“Cause we have potholes in the streets. We still have sidewalks where kids walk to school, and it’s not safe,” he said.

Davis said his administration will continue focusing on economic development, pointing to a shift in how the city is perceived across the region.

“People used to go downtown, and they used to say I’m going to Tarpon Springs. I’m going to Dunedin. I’m going to Safety Harbor, I’m going to Ybor. Now they are going to New Port Richey,” Davis said.

Beyond downtown development, residents raised concerns about environmental and infrastructure issues. Thomas pointed to the Pithlachascotee River, often called the Cotee River, as an area needing more attention.

“It is dirty. There is so much trash and pollution in there that it is going to affect us,” she said.

Other projects drawing attention include plans to revamp the Sims Park boat ramp and the surrounding area, as well as the future of the historic Schwettman Education Center site. Some residents are advocating for the site to become a civic and cultural center.

“We want to see it done within the next year or so that the city moves forward, comes with hard concrete plans,” Jones said.

Thomas added, “the stakeholders of this community see all of its potential that it doesn’t have to be a bunch of apartments or condos.”

Davis acknowledged the Schwettman project would require significant funding.

“Schmettman is going to take some serious money to do that. And that’s just to renovate the building,” he said.

Concerns about transparency at City Hall also surfaced during conversations with residents, with some questioning whether public input is being fully considered.

“I think too many people feel like, ‘Why should I keep showing up at city council if they are going to do what they want anyway,'” Thomas said.

Davis pushed back on that criticism, saying engagement is essential.

“They aren’t doing their homework. They don’t come to the meetings. They don’t watch it on TV. They don’t research to see what’s online, what we are doing when these programs are going on,” he said.

New Port Richey spans about five square miles and is home to roughly 17,000 residents.

Despite his loss in the mayoral race, Jones said he plans to run for city council, noting two seats will be up for election next year. Thomas and Kelly Mothershead, who also ran for mayor, both say they haven’t yet decided if they’ll run for city council.



Share Your Story with Erik



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

Contact Erik Waxler First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.