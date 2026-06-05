7-year-old boy dies days after car collides with scooter in Lutz: PSO

LUTZ, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) announced Friday a 7-year-old boy died on May 30 after suffering injuries during a collision in Lutz on May 28.



The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PSO) said the traffic incident involving a vehicle and a boy happened just before 8:20 p.m. on May 28 in the 17800 block of Cloudless Bliss Drive.

The 7-year-old boy from Lutz was severely injured and transported via helicopter to the hospital at the time, per PSO.

A Tesla Model 3, driven by a 45-year-old Riverview man, was heading westbound on Cloudless Bliss Drive, when the boy was on a Razor Crazy Cart Shuffle seated scooter.

PSO reported "the driver, who was not operating in autopilot mode, failed to observe the hazard and collided with the child."

The investigation is ongoing.