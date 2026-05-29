Juvenile pedestrian airlifted to hospital after traffic incident in Odessa: PSO

ODESSA, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PSO) said officials are investigating a traffic incident involving a vehicle and a juvenile pedestrian on Thursday night.

PSO said the incident occurred around 8:17 p.m. on May 28 in the Cloudless Bliss Drive area of Odessa.

The juvenile was severely injured and transported via helicopter to the hospital, per PSO.

The report said PSO is working with the Florida Highway Patrol and Pasco County Fire Rescue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.