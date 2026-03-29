One man dead, two others injured in three-car Pasco County crash: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One man died and two other men were injured in a three-car crash in Pasco County on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Just before 7 a.m., a 58-year-old Land O' Lakes man was driving a GMC Savana southbound on Ehren Cutoff. North of Belinda Drive, the man crossed the centerline and collided nearly head-on with two vehicles going the opposite way, according to a news release.

After the collisions, the GMC rotated and overturned. All three vehicles came to a stop in the road on Ehren Cutoff, FHP said.

The 58-year-old died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. The other two drivers, an 80-year-old Ontario man and a 61-year-old Texas man, both suffered minor injuries, per the release.