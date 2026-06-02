Pasco County lifts emergency burn ban

PASCO CO., Fla. — Recent recurring rain has helped lower drought conditions in Tampa Bay.

As a result, Pasco County has now lifted the emergency burn ban for all areas of the county as of Tuesday, June 2.

Open burning, campfires, bonfires and burning yard waste may now resume, per county officials.

Pasco County Fire Rescue still encourages the community to put safety first when burning outdoors and take the necessary measures to protect from fire danger.

The count also urges those planning to conduct an open burn to comply with all Florida Forest Service permitting requirements.