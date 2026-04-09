Pasco County man accused of stealing $260k in youth hockey fraud scheme

PASCO CO., Fla. — A Pasco County man is accused of running a fraudulent youth hockey scheme that stole more than $260,000 from dozens of victims, according to court documents.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old William Franklin Young collected money from about 67 victims under the promise of building a league and paying the rink— which never happened.

Instead, they traced the funds to gambling transactions, mortgage payments and credit card bills.

Young is out on bond as the investigation continues.