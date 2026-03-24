Pasco County seeks public input on opioid crisis response after spending millions on prevention efforts

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. — Pasco County’s Opioid Task Force is taking a closer look at how the fight against addiction is going after investing about $20 million into programs focused on prevention, treatment, and recovery.

Some of that funding comes from the nationwide opioid settlement with drug companies held responsible for the epidemic.

County representatives gathered Tuesday in Land O’ Lakes for a public meeting to identify service gaps and hear directly from the community.

The effort is part of a new partnership with the University of South Florida’s Department of Behavioral Health Science and Practice to launch a Behavioral Health System Capacity and Gap Analysis Study.

The study examines how well local behavioral health services meet community needs, including which services are available, how people access them, and what challenges may prevent them from getting help.

“We’ve seen a decrease in our opioid numbers and overdoses. But one person being lost to this disorder is too many,” said Paula Baracaldo, director of support services for Pasco County.

Officials say that while progress has been made, factors like the COVID-19 pandemic and recent hurricanes have added stress that can contribute to substance abuse.

The county is also evaluating programs for both youth and adults as it tracks the effectiveness of its investments and looks for ways to better allocate resources in the future.

Leaders say input from treatment providers, community members, and others will play a key role in shaping next steps.

Additional listening sessions are scheduled across the county, including:

Tuesday, March 31, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Zephyrhills City Hall, Council Chambers

Thursday, April 2, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center, Egret Room

County officials say the goal is to build a more coordinated and effective behavioral health system and ensure opioid settlement funds are used where they can have the greatest impact.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.