Pasco County store clerk accused of stealing scratch-off tickets arrested

PASCO CO., Fla. — A Pasco County convenience store clerk is now facing grand theft and other charges, according to a release from the Florida Lottery.

The release said the store clerk stole and redeemed a book of Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets during his shift.

The Florida Lottery’s Division of Security launched its investigation after a licensed retailer reported suspected internal theft at Rebel #802 in New Port Richey.

Florida Lottery Special Agents said Jason Irwin, the store clerk, used a store-issued key on May 20 to access secured inventory and remove tickets from the $15,000,000 Gold Rush Multiplier game without buying them.

Investigators said the stolen tickets were later cashed at multiple locations in Hudson.

Irwin was arrested and charged with grand theft, eight counts of dealing in stolen property and eight counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Florida Lottery officials said they work closely with retailers to protect the integrity of games, which help fund education programs.

"Protecting the integrity of Florida Lottery games requires constant vigilance and strong partnerships with our retailers," said Florida Lottery Acting Secretary Reginald D. Dixon.

"When employees abuse access to Lottery inventory, it undermines public confidence and the purpose of our games. We appreciate the retailer’s swift reporting and the coordinated work of our investigators to bring this matter forward."