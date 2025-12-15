Pasco deputies investigate juvenile stabbing in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said deputies are investigating a stabbing involving two juveniles in the Wesley Chapel Boulevard area.

Deputies said this happened around 7:45 p.m. and began as an argument between two male juveniles who know each other. Authorities said the altercation escalated until one juvenile stabbed the other.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. His injuries are unknown at this time. PCSO said the suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived, but was later found at his residence in Hillsborough County.

Deputies said the case appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

This is an ongoing investigation.