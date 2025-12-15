Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsPasco County

Actions

Pasco deputies investigate juvenile stabbing in Wesley Chapel

Pasco-County-Sheriff's-Office-SUV.png
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Pasco-County-Sheriff's-Office-SUV.png
Posted

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said deputies are investigating a stabbing involving two juveniles in the Wesley Chapel Boulevard area.

Deputies said this happened around 7:45 p.m. and began as an argument between two male juveniles who know each other. Authorities said the altercation escalated until one juvenile stabbed the other.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. His injuries are unknown at this time. PCSO said the suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived, but was later found at his residence in Hillsborough County.

Deputies said the case appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

This is an ongoing investigation.

"It made all the hard days worth it"

In 2024, Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain brought viewers the story of a young mom here in Florida who was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer. Now, Lauren is following through and giving an update on her experimental cell vaccine therapy.

Woman with stage four breast cancer now cancer-free after cell vaccine therapy

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.