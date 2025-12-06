Search for woman missing for over a month in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PSO) said it is searching for a missing/endangered woman who has not been seen in over a month.

PSO said Ashley Reed, 30, was last seen on Oct. 25 in the Erie Drive area of New Port Richey.

Reed is 5 feet 3 inches tall, around 80 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, jean shorts and black slides.

She may have been in the Tarpon Springs area on Nov.1, PSO said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.