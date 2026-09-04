TAMPA, Fla. — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay rescued 21 dachshund mixes from a hoarding situation in Pasco County.

Pinellas County government officials said an owner surrendered the dogs to Pinellas County Animal Services last week, and authorities then contacted Pasco County Animal Services when the owner provided a Pasco County address.

WATCH: 21 dachshund mixes rescued from hoarding situation in Pasco County

More than 20 dachshunds rescued from hoarding situation

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said the animals were transferred to their facility for care.

"A lot of fur issues so losing, missing a lot fur and then also just issues with their nose, dental conditions. They are probably going to need extractions in the future, so a lot of ongoing care," said Madison Smith with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Smith said they currently have three of the dachshund mixes in their care.

Dogs Odessa, Rex and Bruno are resting and recovering at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay in Tampa. They are not yet available for adoption.

Smith said several of the other dogs have been moved to the shelter's Pinellas County location.

She added the remainder of the dogs are at foster homes or other rescues.

"They were scared, very frightened, very timid so if you’re looking to adopt, they’re not as social right now," Smith said. "They need time to decompress, learn how to be a dog and they probably have never even seen or had their own toys before so learning how to be a dog and learning how to trust people."

One of the dogs were pregnant and had six puppies, but two did not survive.

Smith said eight of the dachshund mixes have already been adopted and hopes the remainder of the dogs will be available for adoption in the next few weeks.

To view the adoptable pets visit humanesocietytampabay.org/adopt/dogs/



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.