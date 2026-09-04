NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Young adults are among those most at risk for substance use, and a Pasco County recovery organization is trying to reach them early with a new program designed to help them build a life in recovery.

At first, Giuseppe Pennello wasn't convinced The Hope Shot could help him.

“I didn’t want to come at first. I didn’t want the help.”

WATCH Pasco recovery program helps young adults build a life beyond addiction

The Hope Shot

Pennello said he started using marijuana when he was 14 and eventually moved on to harder drugs.

“I messed up my life doing that stuff.”

WFTS Erik Waxler talking with one of the young adults in the Hope Shot's recovery program.

He has experienced homelessness and spent time in jail. Now, less than a month into The Hope Shot's new young adult recovery program, Pennello said he's beginning to see a different future.

“I’m starting to realize this is really going to help me. And I’m like really listening to the things that they say in these meetings and the things they are saying in these meetings, I’m absorbing all of it like a sponge.”

The Hope Shot was able to launch the program with a federal grant of nearly $700,000. A significant portion of the funding is being used for transitional housing.

“There is a big need for aging out of foster care, people that have substance abuse history. When they transition out of foster care, there’s really nowhere for them to go," said The Hope Shot's executive director Justin McPadden.

Federal estimates show more than one in four Floridians ages 18 to 25 used an illicit drug in the past month, while more than one in three reported using marijuana during the past year.

The Hope Shot's leaders know the challenges of addiction firsthand.

McPadden didn't get sober until he was 35. Director of Operations Nathan Cantie was 39.

Now, they are using their own experiences to connect with young people who are struggling.

“So we have the capability of reaching Giuseppe because we’ve been exactly where he’s been. Seeing what he’s seen. Felt what he felt," said Cantie.

The young adult program is designed to provide more than a place to get sober. The Hope Shot helps participants find housing, workforce training and other support as they work toward independent lives in recovery.

“If we can get them to crack the code of recovery and be able to get over those hurdles of emotional sobriety, they are going to have such a fruitful life, McPadden said.

For Pennello, it's still early. He's taking it one day at a time and hopes other young people can follow the path he's just beginning.

“If you got the help you did now you would be so much better in the future. You would really realize.”



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.