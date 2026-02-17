Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Unidentified bicyclist dies in U.S. 301 crash in Pasco County: FHP

Covering_Pasco.png
WFTS
Covering_Pasco.png
Posted

PASCO CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a bicyclist died in a Monday night crash on U.S. 301 in Pasco County.

FHP said a Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 73-year-old Dade City man, was traveling northbound on US-301 at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 16.

South of Ruth Avenue, the Jeep overtook and collided with an unidentified man riding a bicycle with no lights in the travel lanes for an unknown reason, per the report.

FHP said the bicyclist suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

Largo family loses home in morning fire, forced to start over

Mother and her nonverbal son with autism 20 escape safely as the home is condemned; community steps in to help with housing and recovery.

Largo family loses home in morning fire, forced to start over

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.