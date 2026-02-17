Unidentified bicyclist dies in U.S. 301 crash in Pasco County: FHP

PASCO CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a bicyclist died in a Monday night crash on U.S. 301 in Pasco County.
FHP said a Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 73-year-old Dade City man, was traveling northbound on US-301 at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 16.
South of Ruth Avenue, the Jeep overtook and collided with an unidentified man riding a bicycle with no lights in the travel lanes for an unknown reason, per the report.
FHP said the bicyclist suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
