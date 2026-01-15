Pasco deputies search for missing endangered teen in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered 17-year-old, last seen in the Chatterly Drive area of Wesley Chapel.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said Nicholas Sherdion is 6 feet tall, weighs about 123 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. wearing a gray sleeveless shirt with an American flag and Adidas logo, gray sweatpants, black shoes with red bottoms, and a red/orange lanyard. He was also carrying a blue metal water bottle.

Anyone who has any information about Sherdion is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or submit a tip online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.