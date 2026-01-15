Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
NewsPasco County

Actions

Pasco deputies search for missing endangered teen in Wesley Chapel

Nicholas Sherdion
Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Nicholas Sherdion
Posted

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered 17-year-old, last seen in the Chatterly Drive area of Wesley Chapel.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said Nicholas Sherdion is 6 feet tall, weighs about 123 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. wearing a gray sleeveless shirt with an American flag and Adidas logo, gray sweatpants, black shoes with red bottoms, and a red/orange lanyard. He was also carrying a blue metal water bottle.

Anyone who has any information about Sherdion is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or submit a tip online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

Family mourns Brandon High School student killed by train

Jewell McMillan, Jamar's mother, tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez she didn't realize Wednesday night would be the last time she'd see her son alive

'I'm really heartbroken': Family mourns Brandon High School student killed by train

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.