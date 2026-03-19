Pasco firefighters secure $3.4 million for station upgrades and safety equipment

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Professional Firefighters have secured $3.4 million in state funding to improve Station 4 and purchase new decontamination equipment.

IAFF Local 4420 said the appropriation is the result of years of advocacy and recognized lawmakers, including Representative Brad Yeager and Senators Danny Burgess and Ed Hooper, for their support. Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia and other officials were also thanked for their support of the effort.

“This funding is the result of years of work behind the scenes,” said IAFF Local 4420 President Dixon Phillips. “It’s an investment in our firefighters and in the safety of our community, and we’re proud to see it come to life.”

The funding presentation was hosted at Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Station 46. Officials say the investment will enhance firefighter safety and strengthen public safety infrastructure in Pasco County.