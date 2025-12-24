Pasco Sheriff's Office deputies attempt to identify person of interest in connection to robbery

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest connected to a robbery in Holiday earlier this month.
According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Dec. 18 around 12:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Mile Stretch Drive.
Deputies said the man was last seen heading east on Mile Stretch Drive wearing a gray-and-white hooded Adidas sweatshirt, dark pants, and white shoes. He is described as a white male approximately 5' 5" to 5' 8".
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488, referencing case number 25042816, or submit a tip online.
