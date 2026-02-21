Zephyrills man, 75, hit and killed by vehicle in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, FLA. — A 75-year-old Zephyrhills man was hit and killed on Friday after he stepped out in front of a vehicle in Pasco County, authorities said.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Chevy Tahoe, driven by a 21-year-old Zephyrhills woman, was traveling eastbound on 5th Avenue at about 9:50 p.m.
West of 1st Street, the 75-year-old Zephyrhills man darted across the roadway, entered the path of the Tahoe and was struck, the report stated.
The victim died at the scene.
Wild excuses from drivers charged under FL’s new super speeder law
Florida drivers caught going more than 100 mph or 50 mph over the speed limit now face criminal charges under a new state law, which took effect in July, 2025.
Wild excuses from drivers charged under FL’s new super speeder law