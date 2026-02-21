Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Zephyrills man, 75, hit and killed by vehicle in Pasco County

Florida Highway Patrol
WFTS
Florida Highway Patrol
PASCO COUNTY, FLA. — A 75-year-old Zephyrhills man was hit and killed on Friday after he stepped out in front of a vehicle in Pasco County, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Chevy Tahoe, driven by a 21-year-old Zephyrhills woman, was traveling eastbound on 5th Avenue at about 9:50 p.m.

West of 1st Street, the 75-year-old Zephyrhills man darted across the roadway, entered the path of the Tahoe and was struck, the report stated.

The victim died at the scene. 

